To the Forgotten Coast in other words another class with Vlad.

The value sketch and class notes.

The sketch. Tough drawing on that rough press Paper. First wash. Very light.

middle tone wash.

Painting on the kitchen table. Watched the class on Zoom on my iPad.

I did catch a sbsdrawingparty with Koosje but I need to flatten it to take a pic so tomorrow.

