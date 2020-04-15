Day 32 An online class

15×22″ rough press 300 lb Fabriano

Painted this today in an online class with Vlad Yesilesev. Vlad is Russian from Moscow and has the most fabulous accent. The man is so knowledgeable with an MFA in art. Paints as fast as lightning. He taught everything from how to do a value sketch then draw it to the actual painting of it. Can’t wait for Saturday.

Will take another on Saturday. A lot of fun once the people in class figured out how to work zoom. Quite reasonable at $19. I was going to take his class at Olmsted Pleine Air in Atlanta next week but that’s not happening. This is far cheaper. Course no individual attention because he can’t see us painting but heck who cares.

We did a value sketch and painted from it not the photo.

The photo

First wash. I think mine was a little dark.

Trees coming along. ALOT of dry brushing.

Grass added. And the shadow in the road.

Oh my buildings painted. He just whizzes along. Next time doing a quarter sheet- that’s 10×15″.

His painting. Sooo much better than mine.

Getting done. Has too much fun painting the tree with my Vlad saber brush. Way too much. Should have stopped earlier.

Then I blurred it out and thought why not add some spring green leaves popping out. U do it with one of the Escoda perlas held sideways. There was a lot of dry brushing in this painting. Most of it. Lol.

Next time I will have the drawing down a head of time and I will find my 140 # rough Fabriano. Hmm maybe order some 90# rough which is what Vlad uses for these demos.

And I drew Zoe earlier during sbsdrawingparty with Danny on YouTube at noon. It was draw something from nature after a chat with Tommy Kane- a fascinating man. Zoe’s neck is too long because she got annoyed, turned her back on me, and went to sleep.

Lamy Safari Stillman and Birn Alpha.

I need to paint the background but Vlad wore me out. Three hours of painting as fast as I could.

Oh and I cooked dinner. Japanese’s sweet potato sushi salad with sticky rice and nori.

Margaret ready for bed. Xoxoxoxo