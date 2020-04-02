Somehow I forgot to post

yesterday. Not sure why since I had this sketch of Zoe all ready. Lamy Safari Stillman and Birn Alpha watercolor pencil background a

Zoe wondering why I kept calling her name and adjusting her head. She never quite returned to her pose so her heads Bit too wide. Surprised she just didn’t lie down like she usually does and take a nap.

That said I have been preaching f to family and friends about facemask wearing for a month now. I can’t seem to get the time and energy together to get enough made so am sharing these directions with everyone I can find. I felt liked the canary in the coal mine tweeting away about masks til today when Dr David Agus said YES wear masks on CBS Morning show today. I mean if they work for medical why not us.

SO WEAR A MASK!!!

Can’t seem to make Enough masks to even cover my family’s noses.

So these are great NO sew directions.

The time has come for us all to wear masks now that the docs are starting to say wear face masks. Yesterday I discovered this very easy to make face mask. NO SEWING!!!

Easy and Fast No-Sew Face Mask

You can use a filtrete air condition filter to line it – The very expensive FOLDED kind that are hypoallergenic and filter bacteria and VIRUSES.

TWO layers of filter. They have to have a Merv Rating of 1900-2200 and cost $25-50 each but each make lots of masks

You can also use vacuum hepa filters as a filter .

Please wear a face masks when you leave the house to protect yourself and everyone else.

And share this with those you love and maybe some you don’t so we can get back to our normal lives and stop this plague.

Masks can be sterlized by 30minutes at 170° or greater. Dont use microwave (metal nasal fitment will spark). Also dont contiminate mask storage bag.”

The very pregnant stray cat

Virtual hugs!! See you soon!

Our my window.

Love this artist Charlie Macksey !!!

Love you guys. Margaret thinking nap on sofa momentarily xoxoxo