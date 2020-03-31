Sketchbookskool drawing party

Yesterday You try drawing with your none dominant and see how well yours turn out. But a lot of fun. I switched from a fine Pitt pen to the brush pen. You also do it as a contour aka look at your hand while you draw. All things considered these turned out well.

Today A thick and a thin line. Used a blue pilot pen for the thick line and a micro uniball. Interesting look. Might do another with the brush pen and fine point. Bytw for some reason the pilot and the uniball just smear with an index finger doe interesting shadows in my stillman and birn Alpha- my pandemic sketchbook.

One last page while I was waiting for Danny to start an odd bird I never see. I will look it up when I get over being tired from my 4:3o wake up to get to Publixs by 7 am. Then hauling all the groceries and the endless washing and wiping. Just goes on and on and on.

This downy woodpecker hit my window. Hope it’s ok. Was worried the cat would get him. He’s just gorgeous.

Speaking of cats. Buying this from Juliana Coles. Soooo excited. Love her art work and her Pirate art.

One last note cause my youngest bossy son said to do this:

My son who hates forwarded emails said this was one of the most useful

Things he had seen about the virus and that I should post it to Facebook so here it is!

From a former Respiratory therapist: save this treatment plan just in case-excellent!

CORONA Common Sense

Since they are calling on Respiratory therapist to help fight the Corona virus, and I am a retired one, too old to work in a hospital setting. I’m gonna share some common sense wisdom with those that have the virus and trying to stay home. If my advice is followed as given you will improve your chances of not ending up in the hospital on a ventilator. This applies to the otherwise generally healthy population, so use discretion.

1. Only high temperatures kill a virus, so let your fever run high. Tylenol, Advil. Motrin, Ibuprofen etc. will bring your fever down allowing the virus to live longer. They are saying that ibuprophen, advil etc will actually exacerbate the virus. Use common sense and don’t let fever go over 103 or 104 if you got the guts. If it gets higher than that take your tylenol, not ibuprophen or advil to keep it regulated. It helps to keep house warm and cover up with blankets so body does not have to work so hard to generate the heat. It usually takes about 3 days of this to break the fever.

2. The body is going to dehydrate with the elevated temperature so you must rehydrate yourself regulaly, whether you like it or not. Gatorade with real sugar, or pedialyte with real sugar for kids, works well. Why the sugar? Sugar will give your body back the energy it is using up to create the fever. The electrolytes and fluid you are losing will also be replenished by the Gatorade. If you don’t do this and end up in the hospital they will start an IV and give you D5W (sugar water) and Normal Saline to replenish electrolytes. Gatorade is much cheaper, pain free, and comes in an assortment of flavors

3. You must keep your lungs moist. Best done by taking long steamy showers on a regular basis, if your wheezing or congested use a real minty toothpaste and brush your teeth while taking the steamy shower and deep breath through your mouth. This will provide some bronchial dialation and help loosen the phlegm. Force your self to cough into a wet wash cloth pressed firmly over your mouth and nose, which will cause greater pressure in your lungs forcing them to expand more and break loose more of the congestion.

4. Eat healthy and regularly. Gotta keep your strength up.

5. Once the fever breaks, start moving around to get the body back in shape and blood circulating.

6. Deep breath on a regular basis, even when it hurts. If you don’t it becomes easy to develope pneumonia. Pursed lip breathing really helps. That’s breathing in deep and slow then exhaling through tight lips as if your blowing out a candle, blow until you have completely emptied your lungs and you will be able to breath in an even deeper breath. This helps keep lungs expanded as well as increase your oxygen level.

7. Remember that every medication you take is merely relieving the symptoms, not making you well.

8. If your still dying go to ER.

I’ve been doing these things for myself and my family for over 40 years and kept them out of the hospital, all are healthy and still living today.

Thank you all for sharing. We gotta help one another.”

All This Sounds logical to me. One of my favorite things to do when I get congested is steam my few brains out over a very steamy dishwasher on the rinse cycle with a beach towel over my head and the gap in the door. ALWAYS clears my chest up.

Hugs Margaret who may have a date with her dishwashers drying cycle. Slight case of asthma today. Xoxoxo Stay Safe!!