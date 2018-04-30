Day 1263 The quick Paint at Olmsted- the winners and what I learned

What’s better than hanging out with artists all weekend and painting on a perfect gorgeous spring weekend?? Not much!! I met some wonderful people who I am sure I will be seeing again.

Atlanta Sunday For sale! 9×15″ arches 280 lb cp

Waiting for the judges! 😱

I was pretty nervous when I set up not having come one of these events before. Only two hours to finish a watercolor from start to finish. I did have a sketch I had done the day before that I thought would work.

I have no idea WHY i loved the horizon line up. Since I had bought a frame the day before at Michaels- who knew everybody framed their work!? I was stuck with the size. I think cropping improved this painting greatly. Too bad I couldn’t do it before the judging yesterday but who had time. Two hours from start to finish true. Run set up your easel with the painting to be judged. I am just glad that the judges looked at it twice. And that I finished without messing the painting up!!

my set up for the day My straw hat a definite must for these events.

One of the invited artists relaxing or was she meditating before the quick paint.

Ed Cahills painting that won the blue ribbon, $400 and the right to be an invited artist next year. Evidently this is quite a prestigious event. Who knew?!

Eds painting was directly opposite mine. I spent a lot of time looking at it and was not surprised when he won. A gorgeous oil about two feet long.

Note to self next year try not to be opposite the winner because everyone looked at his painting of course instead of mine opposite his. Lol.

Ed’s a great guy. Be sure to check out his website.

Second place was given to this lovely pencil sketch of one the magnificent oaks in the park. The park is 105 years old so there are quite a few of them. The invited painters hung out a lot under this big oak near the artist village tents.

Vladislav Yeliseyevs gorgeous watercolor that won the invited artist quick paint blue ribbon. Now that Charles Reid and Judy too are retiring I think I would like to take a class from him. he’s Russian and quite interesting. Based in Sarasota I think.

Another invitees paintings. Wish I had taken a pic of the name. Just gorgeous light. Always surprised me all weekend how small Most of these paintings were. My quarter sheet was a BIG painting.

Scott Gellatly the Gamblin Rep from Portlands gorgeous oil. He was very generous with his time when I asked him about what Gamblin products would be good to use with my huge basket of oils languishing in the garage because the smells give me a headache. Thanks Scott!! Scott even told me to be sure to get his card and email him if I had any questions. Most of the artists were so generous with their time answering sometimes silly questions.

Yer Za Vues flower painting. Always tickles me that they painted so many flower arrangement paintings out at a plein air event. And not flowers on the bushes. Flower arrangements on the tables!!

Suzie Bakers lovely landscape of one of the Druid Hills mansions lining both sides of Deepdene Park. Why were they painting flowers!?

Plein air is typically landscape painting done outside and whoever is in them those landscapes.

What I learned!!

Have a plan before the contest. Forarmed makes a better painting. I did base it on this sketch and should have kept the horizon line.

I did base it on this sketch and should have kept the horizon line. Paint on a board and buy one of the JFM frames available at the event. All of the invitees use her wholesale prices frames starting at $23.

Shade is good. My palette was drying out in the sun. Something that I have never had happen. The paint was getting thick and very sticky adding more stress to my day. You can buy the Holbein metal palette from Randy at Cityartonline. Tell him I sent you! It’s the one Charles Reid recommends for those who don’t want to pay $500 for a handmade Craig Young palette.

The paint was getting thick and very sticky adding more stress to my day. You can buy the Holbein metal palette from Randy at Cityartonline. Tell him I sent you! It’s the one Charles Reid recommends for those who don’t want to pay $500 for a handmade Craig Young palette. I used Brenda Swanson’s list of outdoor sketching bag tips and her “table” and bag were great. I added my rolling bag cart still in my garage from before wheels suitcases were so widely available.

Food in the bag is a must. I sadly watched the Petit rendezvous creperie truck pull off with my breakfast that I never got because I was too busy.

Get a better chair or paint standing up line I do most of the time at home. The easel worked well for a cheap easel bought from amazon but I could use and upgrade to one of the fancy boxes the invited painters all had.

Is This is a great placed tho sell paintings?! NOT so much. The invited artists alone produced 250 or so paintings. So only if you want to sell cheap.

Paintings are tiny or small. A 16×20 would be a HUGE painting at one of these events. And a lot were postcard sized.

Going to try this again. The plein air event was a lot of fun. These invited people travel to one or two of these events every month. Susie Bakers Plein Air event schedule Think I will try to doSC watermedia is doing one in Newberry Sc May 15. And Ga is doing one in Athens in June 9 or 10. One day events!

Margaret off to the last class ever with Al Beyer. He’s finally retiring. Xoxoxo

