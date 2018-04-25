Day 1261 How many times

Evidently a lot.
Value Sketch – Montmartre and Sacre Couer
On canton board
Number 1 on canson watercolor board. painting? Loathe the sky. Otherwise not too bad. Not sure I like the really dark buildings on the right and left and darks on the people.
Richeson sketch. Oh never try to erase with a wet eraser. Eekkk what a mess. Grey stripes on the woman.
Number 2 on richeson coldpress 300 lb. I have decided I hate this paper. It absorbs like a sponge taking forever to dry. Can’t paint a straight line on it either.
Only thing I like about it is the sky wash and the Sacre Couer.
Maybe they will grow on me.
Attempt 3 on Fabriano on the easel. Already don’t like it. 😱😢
Margaret xoxoxo whose going to do something useful like walk the dog.
