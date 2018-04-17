Day 1252 – Honey pie has gone home

she is gone. She passed away during the night. I woke to find her lying on the kitchen floor. Such a sweetheart.

The vet kept saying she was better.

I kept thinking she was sicker than he said. He was just being optimistic.

Turns out I was right and he was wrong.

When she wouldn’t eat her biscuit Friday nite I was really worried. She LOVES biscuits and can eat them by the dozen literally.

She was a happy dog. When I got her she weighed 75 lb. skin and bones. We worked hard to fatten her up. She got up to 104 lb. 0She and I fixed that. Life was good on the river. And she enjoyed it. The neighbors thought her name was Biscuit because the only way she would come was if I shook a bag of biscuits and called Biscuit. I know she’s waiting for me over the rainbow bridge. My beautiful velvet girl.

Did you say Biscuit?!

I just wish she had stayed longer.

I will see you again girl! Xoxoxox Mom

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      Thanks. I was crying too. Still am. So sad. Don’t think I can have another lab they get into your heart like no other dog.

  3. sandra p mac diarmid says:
    Honey was loved by everyone of your fans…and only wish we could have given her even more treats…may I say, she had the very best love?…lucky Honey to have you…sorry to loose her…

