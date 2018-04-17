Day 1252 – Honey pie has gone home

she is gone. She passed away during the night. I woke to find her lying on the kitchen floor. Such a sweetheart.
The vet kept saying she was better.
I kept thinking she was sicker than he said. He was just being optimistic.
Turns out I was right and he was wrong.
When she wouldn’t eat her biscuit Friday nite I was really worried. She LOVES biscuits and can eat them by the dozen literally.
She was a happy dog. When I got her she weighed 75 lb. skin and bones. We worked hard to fatten her up. She got up to 104 lb. 0She and I fixed that. Life was good on the river. And she enjoyed it. The neighbors thought her name was Biscuit because the only way she would come was if I shook a bag of biscuits and called Biscuit. I know she’s waiting for me over the rainbow bridge. My beautiful velvet girl.
Did you say Biscuit?!
I just wish she had stayed longer.
I will see you again girl! Xoxoxox Mom
What a beautiful tribute to your Honey. You made me cry.
Thanks. I was crying too. Still am. So sad. Don’t think I can have another lab they get into your heart like no other dog.
Such a beautiful tribute. Much love to you.
Thank you.
Honey was loved by everyone of your fans…and only wish we could have given her even more treats…may I say, she had the very best love?…lucky Honey to have you…sorry to loose her…
Ah thanks. She did. Good to know she had her fans too!
