Day 1245 Honeys gone😪

Well I had a long post about my sweetie pie passing. And it seems to be lost.

No idea what happened to it. Will share again later. Suffice to say I am heart broken. I found her dead on the kitchen floor just when the vet thought she was turning the corner.

When she refused to eat her favorite food a biscuit I knew she was very ill.

Funny honey story. My neighbors all thought her name was Biscuit because the only way I could get her in out of her beloved yard was by shaking a bag of biscuits and calling Biscuit. When I got her she was a mere 75 lb but we fixed that. When she died she weighed 96 pounds. She was a big happy girl. As Dr Oz called them a true flabrador.

Farewell my sweet baby.

I will miss your kisses.

Xoxoxox Mama