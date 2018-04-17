Day 1245 Honeys gone😪

Well I had a long post about my sweetie pie passing. And it seems to be lost.
No idea what happened to it. Will share again later. Suffice to say I am heart broken. I found her dead on the kitchen floor just when the vet thought she was turning the corner.
When she refused to eat her favorite food a biscuit I knew she was very ill.
Funny honey story. My neighbors all thought her name was Biscuit because the only way I could get her in out of her beloved yard was by shaking a bag of biscuits and calling Biscuit. When I got her she was a mere 75 lb but we fixed that. When she died she weighed 96 pounds. She was a big happy girl. As Dr Oz called them a true flabrador.
Farewell my sweet baby.
I will miss your kisses.
Xoxoxox Mama
So sad. I always think dogs are too soon gone. I ponder what this is supposed to teach us. Our lab is a rescue of unknown age, probably 10 now, and we are seeing the signs. Take heart, dear, and know you have much company.
Sorry for your loss.
Thanks.
What wonderful paintings and photos you have to remember her. I remember when you got her. She was a wonderful dog, and I understand your pain of losing her. She had a ton of personality.
I will miss honey a lot! Sorry you lost her so abruptly. Another great dog has passed. My mom’s dog Honey Bear is on to the Rainbow Bridge, a very abrupt and shocking departure. I was lucky to have had her hang out at my house many times for many days each time. Great dog, snd an ironic lab, not much of a swimmer, and hated to ride in cars… fetching was on her own time schedule. Maybe Monday, maybe tuesday… I will miss her a lot. Sorry mom for your loss. I am all teared up sitting beneath the most beautiful mountains in the world, and cant help but think she made a pit stop on Mt Blanc on her way Home.
So sad for the lost of you beloved Honey , your post is a great “Hommage” to her, your a great artist , thank you for sharing with us pictures of her and drawings. My heart is with you !!!and with her, I have read a book one day , they say in that book that when we died, all our pets will be there for us , we will be together again !!! Louise from Québec, Canada
I hope so. I miss her so much. Thanks.
