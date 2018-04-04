Day 1240 A bit more France

Auvers sur Oise where Van Gogh painted his heart out the last few months of his life and died. Was it suicide or murder. A lot of people Now think it was murder. Starving artists don’t buy guns when they need more paint and canvas. Think about that. The Raveux inn where he died is below. If you came to his funeral you got to pick out one of his paintings. Wouldn’t that have been wonderful. I would have had a hard time choosing.

Breakfast at the Hote Rochester back In Paris. They eat odd things for breakfast like chicken legs. Hmmm.

Notre Dame in Auvers. The one made famous by Van Gogh.

