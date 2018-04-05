Day 1241 Paris the doors the streets

I was playing at drawing a la Bemelmans Madeline books a favorite of mine as a child. This is the Paris Hotel de Ville the mayors office and City Hall. the doors and the lampposts in Paris where beautiful and ornate in Many variations. The plane trees we call them sycamores line the streets of Paris.

And the Metro. Easy cheap access to the oyster that is Paris.

Margaret still In The mountains.

