Day 1208 A Bear of a Day because

Of all the right sketches I am working on for a Kim Johnson class I am taking this week. NO whimsy allowed.

I am having fun with the whimsical bears. Still using Bobs color wheel to pick out my palette. Takes the strain out of picking out colors. Use the pointer and there are your four colors.

As usual my stinking new iPhone is taking pics really dark unless I have it on live.

More bears done with the color wheel.

The rest of the bears all done with bobs color wheel. Really takes the strain off and makes colors that pop.

Henry

Also drawing my paintings for a class I am taking this week with Kim Johnson at Nancy Couick’s studio in Charlotte.

Livie not sure she’s done.

A couple of chickens. Still have two or three animal paintings to draw. She said we needed EIGHT!😱🤪

Honey my black lab. Don’t know that I like this one. We shall see.

Off I go to sketch some more.

Margaret xoxoxox

