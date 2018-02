Dancing in the streets is finally dancing. A lot of thick paint. this was the way I left them last Wednesday and it was boring me so I am sure it was boring u.

I smeared Golden transparent primary yellow with a paper towel on the background buildings after consulting with Drew Murphy this weekend because I didn’t think the painting was dancing.

Anyway it’s come along way and the end is in sight.

Margaret taking a nap on the sofa who thought she better post before she dozes off again.