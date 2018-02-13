Have really been getting into ink sketching lately whether it’s my silly animals or real ones like my constant companion Zoe. She was ignoring me in this sketch because I was obsessively watching Robert Burridge‘s Bob Blasts on youtube. Only 200 or so of those. And so far almost all of them have been quite interesting. Or I might have been sketching/coloring more whimsical animals aka ignoring her.

I might have even been getting the look from her.

cutie pie bird not done but going to be a fav.

Drawn with a Lamy f in my stillman and Birn Beta. Colored with Fabre castell watercolor pencils.

Yesterday’s sunset was a good one. Wish we got these year round.

Margaret xoxoxo another busy day ahead. I think I will go back to bed.

