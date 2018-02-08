Day 1191 some More Whimsy

One of my favorites so far. He’s done with watercolor pencils and regular watercolor.

My favorite dog – my version of an Irish Wolfhound. Notice the Irish stamps and the green and gold washi tape. This one is all watercolor. The background is quin gold and green gold.

This odd bird just makes me smile. Quin sienna background. I splatter and drip onto them while they are still wet which gives a soft look to the splatters.

I have now done about 35 of these with 46 drawn. I know dear reader I have lost my mind but they make me smile. They make my friends smile. I even have a friend whose going to try it herself.

Here’s an interesting bird we found while washing out our paintbrushes yesterday at the art studio. We laughed. I took a pic.

Here’s my sketched version ready to be inked. Try it. You might like it.

