Day 1192 Pokémon

Who knew Pokémon would be popular again. I taught middle school during the last Pokémon craze. Now it’s the kindergarteners who love them. And their little sisters who love to toss the pack in the air with glee.

I wish I had a picture of how bad this sketch was at one time. I resuscitated it with gouache. It’s suppose to be Henry though it doesn’t look like him. He moved half way through it throwing off all the proportions.

Margaret off to an art reception in McCormick. Don’t you want to come with me? Xoxoxox

The white and yellow are gouache which will cover up a lot of sins.

Drawn with my Uniball micro. Now missing. Why did I give my other one away. Probably playing with my favorite sable paintbrush which also seems to be missing. I know I used it last nite so where is it?! Let me know if u find it.

All the colors I am using. So far!!! 🤗