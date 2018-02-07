Day 1190 Those Birds

But it’s not the ones you thought.

Busy Day at the Feeder and as usual the squirrels are elbowing the birds out.

Really like the paint on this finch.

Before I painted it yellow. I sit on the den sofa and look out the sliding doors drawing the animals as they feed on the back porch.

Too bad the squirrels and the mocking bird is the same color. In retrospect it didn’t have to be that way. More purple on the bird would have made it contrast more.

Anyway it’s also fun to just draw the birds out back and not easy to do. But you learn the more you draw them all the better they look. Try it. It’s fun.

Ted Nuttalls transparent palette

Off to class.

