Day 1189 Time to post

I meant to post about noon today. And did I? Nope. have I painted?! Nope!

I started listening to YouTube videos and then for some reason I checked to see if there were Robert Burridge videos. OMG. I went down the proverbial rabbit hole.

This frog seems appropriate when talking about Robert Burridge. He would say yippie when painting. He might be the new Bob Ross.

Love this whacky dog. You know he spies a CAT as my dogs would say.

I just like this funny bird.

Back to Robert Burridge.

I watched this one first a Cheap Joes artist interview.

Then I looked him up on YouTube and found these.

And laughed my way through these two. https://youtu.be/3zj6yM6-gSI

And https://youtu.be/TOBF0EYqfW0

His one was super fun Best of Bob Blast I can’t decide if this one or the one about the trees is my favorite. He also has several dvds-Painting Figures, Loosen up and the Drippy Trees on amazon which you can rent for 1.99. Guess what I am going to do??! I may buy my favorites wit that gift card I have floating around.

Anyway back to Robert Burridge. Xoxoxox Margaret Hunt.