Day 1188 Class sketches

I take an Advanced Painting class at USC Aiken with Al Beyer. every Monday we have critique. The denizens of his audience hold fairly still so make good drawing subjects. I think this will be a series. Nancy and Alexis on the right.

This is Als last swan song class before he retires. Hes only been teaching it since 1980 or so and I think sketches of classmates might be a nice remembrance of the class.

My friend and wonderful counselor Alexis. She also gives a great critique.

Sorry for the late post. I have been out in search of washi tape. Then I made banana bread muffins for company that doesn’t arrive til next week. Oops.

Margaret xoxoxo