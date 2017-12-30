Day 1151 Center for the Puppetry Arts

We spent the morning and part of the afternoon there. My grandkids loved it especially Henry. I wish I could have had more time in the museum which is amazing.

There are all kinds of puppets and interactive exhibits. You could spend he whole day just looking at these. These are the Indian puppets. The kids tried everything.

The Jim Henson exhibit was wonderful. Diagrams of how he made them.

Henson’s machines and workshops.

All the muppets including the Fraggles.

And I could go on but the kids wore me out. Later Margaret who needs a nap.

Xoxoxo

#stillmanandbirn #centerforthepuppetryarts #atlanta #rudpolph #christmas #puppets #memories #dailydrawing #artjournal #sketch #ink #sbsadrawingaday #