Day 1143 All about Christmas.

Painting my kids pit bull Grant for a Christmas present. Can’t wait til they see it. Excited. He’s also one of the dog ornaments.

Here he is with his Christmas hat. He needs a few more spots. Grant with his minime.

You can follow the process. Colors used so far. Ultramarine and burnt umber for blacks cerulean and burnt sienna die greys.

More ofThe same colors.

My version of their rug. Fire engine red ultramarine viridian and quin gold

I didn’t like the brown of the floor-not enough contrast with the rug because they are the same tone- so I added some white over it. This is with white. Quite like the effect of the white. And he was done.

And a twizzle Christmas hat for a certain cute new baby-well a six month old baby.

Now Santa needs a nap. Margaret in Atlanta xoxoxoxo

#instadogs #dogs #pittie #pitbull #watercolor #allaprima #tutorial #terrier #pitbullterrier #instadogs #dogs #pittie #pitbull #acrylic #allaprima #holidays #christmas #freestyle #kids #hat #knitting

5 thoughts on “Day 1143 All about Christmas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s