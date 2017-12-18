Day 1139 MeToo

My dog Zoe said do me too!! Zoe is joining the family Jack Russell line up on the tree. Still needs her brown mask painted on. My lab Honey aka Hungry Dog flabrador is next!!!

I added some fishing line whiskers to Grant since they are such a big part of his look. Black spots next. Maybe tomorrow if I stay home long enough to finish?!

Margaret off to play Santa. Anyone need a chocolate chip Cookie??!

