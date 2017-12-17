Day 1138 Santa’s Busy

So posting a picture of what she’s up too. Making fimo polymer clay dogs for Christmas presents. They will both be pit bulls after they are baked and will be a present for their mom. The one on the right is our old JRT Charley. Zoe said she wanted one too. 🤗🎅🏻 This is the brown one Livia. She still needs her muzzle darkened.

And her little brother Grant. The white one will get painted like him when it’s baked. Glad I gave him a big black nose. It was white. What was ms. Santa thinking?! 😱

Back to my chocolate chip cookie baking. Hohoho Margaret xoxoxo