Day 1136 Those Monsters!!

Finally got painted. Henry my grandson LOVED this. He promptly dragged out another for me to draw.

Colors used: Pyrrole red, quin gold cerulean, burnt sienna. Some white gel pen highlights.

The original sketch done with my Lamy Ef, Noodler Eelskin ink, stillman and birn sketchbook.

Thanks for looking. New tires and a few very late Christmas cards today. Maybe I can draw the mechanics at Costco while I get my tires?! Margaret xoxoxo

Henry’s Japanese monsters. #sketching #decatur #ink #atlanta #georgia #stillmanandbirn #lamyef #sketchbookskool #crosshatching #line #inkdrawing #japan #monsters