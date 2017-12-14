Day 1135 It’s Done

Enterprise Mill SOLD!!

Always good to finish a commission. I should have had this done but they wanted it before Christmas. I buckled down yesterday and finished it. Yeah. Now to deliver it today.

Enterprise is a lovely old mill in downtown Augusta that had been rehabbed into efficiency apartments that have a lot of the old mill incorporated into them to retain the character.

I have been told that the Augusta Canal runs under it to because it used to provide power to the mill. very interesting old building which includes a museum. I need to go sometime.

Another busy day. Margaret xoxoxo

#enterprisemill #watercolor #augusta #ink #allaprima #aquarelle #drawingforsale #downtown #urbansketching #urbansketcher