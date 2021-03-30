Monday can be Funday too

Looking at this boat makes me smile. Love the silly birds on top. Clyde and co!

The photo. I was trolling YouTube this am and discovered an Ian Fennelly paint along and I thought way more fun than listening to NPR and doing the Aigusta National golf club.

And I was right. Always fun to listen to Ian natter on. This is an old sailboat on the river Dee in Cornwall. Something about the river isn’t there anymore just the marshes?!

Stage 1. The pen layout.

Stage 2. Drawing the boat and environs with a Tombow fine tip end. A number 65 I think.

Stage 3. Coloring the boat w tombows and fine liners.

Stage 4&5. Color added then some more marker detail. Also the silly gulls. Limited palette Ultramarine, Burnt sienna, Orange, green gold, white gouache.

Margaret who almost forgot to post. Xoxoxox