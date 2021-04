Drawing an old trucks is fun. I decide this one needed more rust.

So I added some burnt sienna to it.

First ink lines

Adding more ink lines

Finally done. I do love a Good chicken. Do u suppose she laid eggs in the cab?!

Colors used burnt sienna burnt umber ultramarine blue And PRussian blue quin gold cad red

Permanent fine lines .03 and .01 Tombow markers Fabriano hot press 140#

Margaret xoxoxo