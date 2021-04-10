David time

He was so cute I decided to write down some of the things that he did and said like he’s calling me Gaga. Who wouldn’t want to be as glamorous as Gaga without the tortured bit. I better step up my game.

The black and white sketch done with my micro uniball pen. In some ways I like this better. The grassy area bothers me a bit.

And since I had screwed up this page I decided to write down my activities which seemed to mainly consist of binge watching tv binge knitting and shopping. I was using gift certificates for a lot of my art store buying. Still have more to spend. Blicks and Binders had discontinued Daniel Smith Watercolors. What the heck?!

I drove to Roswell to the big Blick store a round trip of 64 miles across Atlanta traffic. Should have just gone to the Intown Blick on Peachtree. Only a few miles from my sons houses and they have almost everything that I want there. I don’t buy all that extra stuff at the other Blick.

One of the socks I binge knitted. I mean Christmas is coming right?

Margaret xoxoxox