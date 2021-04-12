Somewhere on the coast

Really need to finish this pot paint another. So much I don’t like abt it. Like tiny ant sized people. I could fix them if I bothered I suppose but oh well.

I drew another one. Not painted yet oops

Zoe seems to mother all the kittens. So strange. Evidently she doesn’t know jack russels are suppose to kill cats.

Most of them will. Too similar to vermin aka mice or squirrels in their little brains. If it runs fast they kill it. But ours never have not one.

Had a friend who had one who was vicious. Killed abt 36 feral cats she had been feeding.

She brought Jack the Jack Russell over to our house and he went after our cat. Jumped on the island to attack Smokey.

I told her to get him out of there and never bring Jack the JR back. He sprang from the kitchen floor to the island just by jumping from just a stand still no running. Scared me. We loved our kitty.

Margaret xoxoxo who needs to get busy being constructive but am not Motivated. Blaming my sinus headache today.