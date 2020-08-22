We are already 160 days into the corona virus epidemic. Hard to believe but then I guess 170000 dead says it all. Right?!! 😢😢😢

So I entertain myself with drawing my back porch birds and the other animals in my life. I do love to think about what they think. So I give you the Beauty contest page 😬

Lamy Ef, Caran d’ache neocolor ii, Noodlers Eelskin Ink, Stillman and Birn Alpha.

Five kitties on my back porch. Anyone need one. Wild cats one and all but hopefully tame soon.

Terrible pics. They really are adorable playing the way kittens do.

Margaret xoxoxo who hopes you all are safe and healthy. Bet I will be drawing kitties soon but first I better wash those windows. 🤭🤭🤭