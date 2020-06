Quick post. A day in Giverny where Claude Monets house and famous gardens are. Along the banks of the Seine River.

1/4 sheet Fabriano rough press. Lucas wc paint which I think gives a cloudy effect.

The photo.

First wash. Promise there’s a painting.

A very interesting class With Vlad Yesilesev today. All about perspective drawing people and cars. He explains things so well. The man has so much patience and a willingness to answer any question. Give him a try.

Margaret going to sleep. Xoxoxo