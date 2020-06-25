Day 114 Excitement

My painting Gypsy is posted in the virtual exhibit from the Transparent Watercolor Show of America. No prize but some really famous watercolor painters didn’t get one either. Exciting just to be in it.

Some gorgeous paintings. You won’t see more beautiful watercolors anywhere. Sometimes I impress myself. I am in a show with John Salminen and Ted Nuttall. OMG!!

And Linda Baker the pourer from Charleston aka she only pours her watercolor painting. Messy messy but gorgeous. Dean Mitchell. I am in top company. All of these people get to teach at Cheap Joes. Hmmm. Brenda Swenson is another one.

Margaret

