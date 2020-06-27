Day 116 needs work

15×11″ rough Fabriano 300#

What do u think? Maybe I will work on it tomorrow. Been lasting around today because of my allergies flaring up which leave me feeling rotten the next day or two after I sneeze my brains out.

The first painting. Half sheet 15×22

There are actually two of these. The first one I wiped out with a sponge because I thought it got too dark. I don’t think I really like repainting these. Not sure why. Fun once twice nope?!!

I actually think the second one I posted would be easy to fix. Knock the cross walk stripes back. Fix that guys legs. Add the Irownwork back. Replayed the flowers. And it’s done. Maybe tomorrow?!

Margaret wishing she were somewhere in Paris eating at this restaurant with Luxembourg on the side of it.

Xoxoxox

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s