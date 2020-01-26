It’s Saturday

First break

Drew this view first but I really am not fond of a small figure in the middle of a large page. The figure turned out nicely but it’s almost as if a microscope is needed to see the figure in this drawing. So I moved to another more interesting angle that would fill up the page better.

This is what I ended up with. I only had an hour when I started so not bad for an hour. I should finish but probably won’t.

Her torso is a bit too long and what is with the left foot?!

Mostly painted with card red and yellow for flesh tones. Alizarin for darks or cobalt violet or a bit of Cheap Joes Andrews turquoise. Darkest darks cobalt and burnt sienna.

Black drape cobalt and burnt sienna. Yellow ochre and cobalt ok the lighter one.

Second break.

Drew Murphy who was to my right.

Al Beyer who was even further to my right.

And Fred’s. Gotta love this wild painting.

Henry

Gypsy

Then I was off to the framer to get Kristin to put these into frames I already had. Gypsy is off to a show in McCormick.

I also entered her in the National Transparent Watercolor Show. Wonder if she will get in. 🤔🤔🤔

Henry is going on a wall at my house unless my kids say pretty please for the painting.

