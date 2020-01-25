On the back porch a cardinal male is always watching to be sure there are no cats or squirrels lying in wait while the birds eat seeds on the back porch. He stands up tall and swivels his head.

I painted this with my tiny whiskey painters box and a water brush. The paint box was great the water brush not so much.

Thank goodness I had an old sable paint brush handy to the sofa where I sat as I painted. Did I say a new off white lazy boy cloth sofa. Oopsey. Well it survived and so did I.

Stillman and Birn Alpha Lamy Ef with brown noodler Ink

Cad red and alizarin bird cobalt and burnt umber in background and his mask.

Just back from Just Mercy. Highly recommend both the book the movie and the audible version. A true story of justice gone wrong in the south and how it was fixed. W

Margaret ready to knit.