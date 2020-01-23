I meant to paint all day today but NOPE I spent most of it on online chat trying to fix the image sizes on my site. Still not sure how it went astray but I think it’s fixed now.

I drew this sketch of Zoe this am in a tiny Stillman and Birn Alpha. With a regular lead pencil. Maybe I will draw her again tomorrow and fill the little book up. Just enough challenge for a daily drawing?!

I did think to paint her til I spent all day on the computer.

Then I spent a couple more hours photographing and sizing and entering an art show.

I entered Morning Joe

And Gypsy. Two of my favorites that I have painted recently.

So now I have actually done something to deserve a nap but first cooking some Chinese dumplings. Well maybe.

Hugs Margaret Xoxoxox