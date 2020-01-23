Heading to Brevard

I past this cute cabin on the way into Brevard over the holidays but lazy me just got around to painting the sketch.

I stood on the side of Highway 64 on a bright cool day to draw the cabin which was so cheery and bright in its field. Not always easy to find a place to draw on the busy windy mountain road.

Here’s the sketch. On some kind of cold press watercolor paper. Probably Fabriano.

I used a lot of white gouache on the tree in the foreground which was fun. Have a rough texture over the grey of the smeared pen.

Sky is Cheap Joes Andrews turquoise. Gold is Daniel Smith quin gold. I mixed burnt sienna and the Andrews turquoise for the trees greens and the greys. Love dual purpose colors

Micro Uniball pen.

Margaret ready to hang it up for the day xoxoxo