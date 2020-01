Shortened her torso. Still looks off but she’s done. No more messing with her. It’s possible her torso is still a little too long but I don’t care enough to do anymore to her.

Great thing about watercolor paper is you can turn it over and use the back!

I also changed the background on this one. Thought it was too much blue of course now I think the dark background is too dark.

Color me never quite happy with my paintings especially life modeling ones.

Margaret off to to see 1917 in a bit.