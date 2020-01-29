Fixing the train wreck

The way she looked when I left life modeling today.

The way she looks now. I decided I had really messed her face up and decided to lift a half inch strip down her face as delineated by the pencil mark.

I used masking tape and a mr clean eraser.

The sketch



First break. At this point I was happy. Then down the rabbit hole. Sigh.

As many times as I have drawn Ilaina u would think it would be a piece of cake. NOPE.

No idea how I went so wrong. Still doesn’t look like her but she looks better.

I do really like her hands. Maybe I should just paint hands.

Margaret hanging it up for tonite.