Day 2079 did I say

More museum. I also loved this Chinese guy. A seated dignitary. I wouldn’t want him looking at me. He’s scary looking. I tend to think I should have left him in sketch form. Same thing with the bodihsattva from yesterday. Oh well.

Same colors as yesterday. Bytw my twisbee has started dripping ink. Eeek. No idea why.

Somebody shoot me if I buy any other pen that a Lamy. Sooo reliable. Always work. Never drip. Guess I will toss it in the drawer with my Noodler pens. 😢

Margaret Xoxoxoxo who’s sleepy and ready for bed with my guy David Baldacci. New load of books from second and Charles. 🤗❤️