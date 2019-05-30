Day 2078 Love the Asian

Statues. A bodhisatta and a Buddha. Can’t decide which one I like better. The curves of the bodhisatta or the sweet expression of the Buddha.

Before I erased the 2 b pencil writing

background erased

Deartrementis Ink. My twisbee. Hahnemuhle journal cad red light yellow ochre burnt umber burnt sienna neutral tint. 2 b pencil background

Margaret ready for bed. Kerchoo Allergy day. Xoxoxox