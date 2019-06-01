Day 2080 Drawing like

A crazed person

Deadline for Georgia Watercolor Show is June 10. It will be here soon.

Looking toward St Mcclou in Rouen Normandy France. Half sheet rough Fabriano 300#

This one took quite a while and still needs some people added to it. Remember you can add anyone if their heads line up with the dark dot which is the vanishing point on the horizon line. A tall guy could be a little higher but a shorter lady on that horizon line. By doing this you can add anyone into a painting even if they were never there.

Ps remember adding odd numbers of people is better than even. And assorted sizes would be more interesting.

Looking toward Van Goghs blue church in Auvers sur Oise France the town Van Gogh died in. Half sheet Fabriano rough 300#

Also where he’s buried just to the right of this church. Near the wheat field with all the crows that he painted. Too bad we didn’t make his funeral. His brother Theo gave everyone there one of his paintings if you wanted one! Not six months later Theo died and was buried next to Vincent.

All those wobbly 900 year old medieval buildings made it Difficult to sketch this. Add in all the gothic spires on St Maclou – well shoot me. So I gridded the photograph and the sketch. I used a light grey watercolor pencil on the drawing so hopefully it will melt away when I paint it tomorrow.

I also have to move the girl in the foreground either right or left. Broke one of the Dean of watercolor painters rules by sticking her in the middle. Never do that either. Drop in one or two more people and I am ready to painting this one too.

And I started the day off drawing at the dealership while I waited for my Prius’ check up. I am too lazy to get up and take a pic of those.

Stay tuned. Manana!

My evening visitor. Zoe did NOT like him a bit. I think he or she is kinda cute. Just a little small young raccoon.

Margaret putting her feet up for a well deserved rest Xoxoxoxo