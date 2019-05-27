Day 2073 Those Kings

Are painted now.
I just LOVE these silly guys.
I also painted this drawing of Elizabeth Catlettes marble Torso.
Torso is just van dyke brown and indigo yellow ochre background
The lokapala washed w yellow ochre added burnt sienna cad red light, van dyke brown, Vlads neutral tint, quin gold. Background cerulean
Hahnemuhle wc journal Twisbee Pen with Deartrementis document brown.
Margaret ready for the Memorial Day concert.
Fine…tho since I love color, I would have made them unrealistically playful hues. Alexis
