Day 2067 Mother’s Day rerun

Finally painted this. The hahnemuhle paper was a trial. Couldn’t lift any of the alizarin which is a staining color. I should have fished out my other pink for a change of color. Oh well. It’s just in the sketchbook.

Earlier. Mike reminded me to loose some edges Which I did try to do. Not easy on the hahnemuhle paper.

I think that’s why I need a Charles Reid class every year. A refresher class. Lol.

Guess this year will have to make do with the video since he’s only teaching three times a year now. 😢

The sketch.

Maybe a do over in real watercolor paper. What do you think??!

Margaret Xoxoxox