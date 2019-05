Watching out takes from Game of Thrones on YouTube – Game of thrones – funny moments part 11. There are at least 14 of them and most are very funny.

I think I fixed Zoe. More or less. Hahnemuhle art journal burnt sienna alizarin mixed neutral tint of dioxzine purple burnt sienna and ultramarine. A big of cerulean shadows on fur. on her comfy throne

A few Zoe pics. She always wears eye liner.

Margaret who has one more episode of out takes and am ready for bed. Xoxoxox