Took a photo of this small wagon in Rouen. I love old French cars and all the fabulous French doors.
Rue de Florence Rouen Normandy France
Twisbee pen Dartrementis document brown Ink hahnemuhle journal. Not liking the paper a lot. Charles Reid palette colors.
Margaret Xoxoxox who has one more Baldacci book to read before her Amos Decker binge is done. Xoxoxo
4 thoughts on “Day 2069 French cars”
This is perfect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Suppose to be more but WordPress kept burping it back at me. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really loved this composition!
LikeLike
Baldacci has a new one, I believe. He’s so fab. Your painting is lovely. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLike