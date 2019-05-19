Day 2064 one of those days

I was going to paint but NO. Not to be I did get an entry into the SC Watermedia Show.

Waiting was the winner. Course I entered this copy.

I had a few other choices. Hmm

Abt 20!!

I meant to enter the Ferrier and forgot by the time I actually got logged in and password right.

Margaret who was out to lunch and never published this one. Xoxox

4 thoughts on “Day 2064 one of those days

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      Reply

      Thanks oh best critic and fan. I just want to get in. Anything else is gravy. Lunch yesterday was fun. Next time I drive to Aiken. 🤗

      Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s