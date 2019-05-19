I was going to paint but NO. Not to be I did get an entry into the SC Watermedia Show.
Waiting was the winner. Course I entered this copy.
I had a few other choices. Hmm
Abt 20!!
I meant to enter the Ferrier and forgot by the time I actually got logged in and password right.
Margaret who was out to lunch and never published this one. Xoxox
4 thoughts on “Day 2064 one of those days”
This is a winner for sure. Gorgeous work, wonderful subject. Who is She? Good to see you today. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks oh best critic and fan. I just want to get in. Anything else is gravy. Lunch yesterday was fun. Next time I drive to Aiken. 🤗
LikeLike
Love the little boy, and the one Mathew liked. You are a genuine artist. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah thanks. 🤗😵
LikeLike