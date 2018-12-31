Day 1834 Oh Christmas Tree A Happy New Year!!

Drew a picture of my Christmas tree today so I could remember it when I take it down.

Worst part was finding a good green to draw the tree. I needed spruce green but that would have been too easy right. Splattered also with brush loaded with damp watercolor pencils.

The Lettering is not really on the page. I added it with a program called Rhianna on my phone.

I think I will journal about this Christmas on the left page. Rather memorable our first one at the mountain cabin in Sapphire NC – a lovely spot to celebrate it.

I drew the tree with my trusty watercolor pencils. I started by drawing a tree shape. Then the ornaments and garland. I should have done the lights next oh well.

While drawing I listened to a couple of great Christmas shows one on PBS called Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas about the all the Christmas songs written by Jewish writers -White Christmas -Irving Berlin Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Silver Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”

And The Man Who Invented Christmas about Charles Dickens on Amazon who single handedly revived Christmas.

Both well worth a watch or a listen.

Margaret plotting her show at the Aiken Arts Center next month. Xoxoxo