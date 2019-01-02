Day 1835 On Deadline

Been painting backgrounds all day. I think Sams done. Well at least til tomorrow. I reserve the right to change my mind.

I have to enter something in the Georgia Watercolor Show and she’s looking like the one. Annie Jefferson 15×22″

Though if I can enter two this one is next. Really like her background better.

Both backgrounds are done the same way. Make puddles of yellow red green and blue. Paint the background. Let dry.

Repeat. Add some violet and burnt sienna.

Final layer had mineral violet cerulean and cobalt teal because they are opaque and will not play well on bottom layers.

Margaret