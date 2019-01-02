Right now Mona is my number one choice to enter in the Georgia Watercolor Show.
My Kehinde Wiley. He’s the guy who paints large oil portraits with fantastic figures backgrounds – Fields of Flowers etc. A good example of his work is the controversial Obama presidential portrait.
She’s also been waiting for a background since hmm since August!!
First wash of quin gold over all the flowers.
I didn’t use any masking fluid which a lot of people would have done. I just hate bothering with it.
This was how I left Mona last night. Three layers of quin gold hookers green and a dab of burnt sienna mix.
I debated with my friend Ruth Pearl about adding a wash of peacock Blue all over the background. It’s transparent so wouldn’t darken it a lot but add color to the oh so bright flowers.
I also had a scraggly edge problem which would not be good if I were the judge.
I used my flat synthetic Robert Simmons Sapphire brush to lift the edge. Lol and behold it started lifting very well. Gotta love fluid cold press paper. I realized I could spread the lifted green gold to color the flowers and make them recede a bit.
And that’s how I got here.
Margaret who needs to clean up the mess she made but first I better do my entry right?! Xoxoxo
One thought on “Day 1836 Lo and Behold…”
Wow, I love the end result – so beautiful!!
