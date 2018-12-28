Day 1835 getting the sketches done

Toward the end of a book I just want to finish it. Only ten pages left in this book. Or is it right?! Anyway. Colored the playground sketch with my watercolor pencils. Into binge watching Mrs Maisel Love it and Agatha Raisin cute.

I used about a dozen faber castell watercolor pencils to color it. Mostly greys and sky blues. Three greens. And one dark blue. And orange and a red for the composite on the ground.

Margaret thinking about finishing Mts Maisel but it’s so good I should savour it. Xoxoxox